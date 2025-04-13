iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 198.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,246 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 664,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 269,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,061,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

