JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Entruity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $14,848,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 183,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $264.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 4.0 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $236.26 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

