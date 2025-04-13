Analyzing Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) & Permian Resources (NYSE:PR)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC – Get Free Report) and Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sow Good and Permian Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 0.00 Permian Resources 1 1 13 0 2.80

Permian Resources has a consensus price target of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 70.21%. Given Permian Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than Sow Good.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources has a beta of 3.81, suggesting that its stock price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.8% of Permian Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Permian Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Permian Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86% Permian Resources 21.20% 11.15% 6.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and Permian Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 0.00 $4.13 million N/A N/A Permian Resources $5.00 billion 1.77 $476.31 million $1.43 7.72

Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Summary

Permian Resources beats Sow Good on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

