Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,415,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,692,000 after purchasing an additional 569,385 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $306,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

