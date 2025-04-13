Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $454.40 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $490.33 and its 200-day moving average is $502.44.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

