Brogan Financial Inc. Buys 90 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brogan Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 974 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC raised its stake in Visa by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,616,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of V stock opened at $333.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $366.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.40 and its 200 day moving average is $318.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total transaction of $3,020,792.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,186.28. This trade represents a 94.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,689.82. The trade was a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,842,490 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.84.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

