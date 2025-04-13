Savvy Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,202,879,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,795,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $490.55 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $525.55 and its 200 day moving average is $536.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.8121 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

