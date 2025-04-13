Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 74.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Eaton by 10.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in Eaton by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.06.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $277.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.22.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 43.79%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

