WealthTrust Axiom LLC Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,168,000 after acquiring an additional 173,021 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $60,679,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,028,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,458,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,006,000 after buying an additional 38,258 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,929,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,769,000 after buying an additional 297,858 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Baird R W raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

BAC stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

