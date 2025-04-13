Keystone Financial Group Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 207.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $84.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.