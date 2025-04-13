Altman Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.76.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $93.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $187.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average of $125.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

