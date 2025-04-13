The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Financial Alternatives Inc

Financial Alternatives Inc lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.7% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,032,910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21,394.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $793,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 559.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,032,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $387,706,000 after buying an additional 875,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.08.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $353.62 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $351.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

