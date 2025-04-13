Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $21.27 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 359,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 100,022 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 985,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,343,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,287,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 555,507 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $46,474.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,013.45. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $125,345.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,868.80. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,547 shares of company stock worth $4,275,553 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $57.33 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $228.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.62%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

