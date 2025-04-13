Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 37,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,504,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,380,605,000 after buying an additional 4,247,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.6 %

GOOG stock opened at $159.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $208.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Benchmark reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.71.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,089,470 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

