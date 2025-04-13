Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.3% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 266,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $731.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $837.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $823.46. The company has a market capitalization of $693.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.67.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

