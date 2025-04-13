Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,376 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.3% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $81,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,247,142,000 after purchasing an additional 392,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,855,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,613,960,000 after buying an additional 746,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,017,750,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,892,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,881,280,000 after acquiring an additional 410,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,280,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,502,850,000 after acquiring an additional 79,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $135.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.81. The stock has a market cap of $238.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.20.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

