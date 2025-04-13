O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases 1,151 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.9% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $162.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

