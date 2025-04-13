The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,136 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 81,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

TJX stock opened at $128.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $129.02.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.