Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is VPR Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

VPR Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,200 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 13.1% of VPR Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. VPR Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

