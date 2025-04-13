JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,484,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,934 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.2% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $355,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 43,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 430,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,106,000 after purchasing an additional 91,034 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $264.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $236.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

