Fiducient Advisors LLC Acquires 200 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,189,023,000 after buying an additional 1,539,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,589,145,000 after purchasing an additional 427,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,223,000 after purchasing an additional 126,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $1,236,176,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,036,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,423,000 after buying an additional 194,814 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $235.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $266.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.14 and its 200-day moving average is $232.95.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 104.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.13.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

