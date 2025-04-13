Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 14,379 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 612,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,379 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $114,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $147.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $134.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Baird R W raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,872,804.41. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

