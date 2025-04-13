Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 392 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Carson Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $8,407,908,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,110,000 after buying an additional 5,197,038 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,214,000 after buying an additional 2,012,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,653,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 38,959.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 934,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,590,000 after acquiring an additional 932,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $731.62 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $837.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $823.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $693.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,017.67.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

