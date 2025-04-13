Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Purchases Shares of 1,400 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $435,786,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 884.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,376 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,099 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,994,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $675,986,000 after purchasing an additional 677,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 320.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,890,000 after acquiring an additional 654,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $198.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.42. The stock has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.