Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.32.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.11 and its 200-day moving average is $123.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $153.42. The firm has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

