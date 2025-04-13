2,920 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by TT Capital Management LLC

TT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 952,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,508,000 after buying an additional 47,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

