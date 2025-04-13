Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Petrus Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Petrus Resources stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$1.32. 91,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,259. Petrus Resources has a one year low of C$1.17 and a one year high of C$1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.39.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd is a company that is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of energy business assets. The company receives maximum revenue from oil and natural gas. The company’s core operating areas are Ferrier, Central Alberta, and the Rocky Mountain foothills.

