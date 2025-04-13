Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Petrus Resources Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Petrus Resources stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$1.32. 91,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,259. Petrus Resources has a one year low of C$1.17 and a one year high of C$1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.39.
Petrus Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Petrus Resources
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.