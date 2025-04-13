GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of GNT stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 108,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,562. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
