Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $24,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 243,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 265,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,026,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $161.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.