Keystone Financial Group Acquires 9,888 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 32,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $220.11 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.39 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

