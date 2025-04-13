Garner Asset Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,180 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 88,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,577 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 27,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 239,175 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $125,345.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,868.80. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $46,474.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,013.45. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,547 shares of company stock worth $4,275,553 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Melius raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $66.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.62%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.