Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.68.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $181.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.