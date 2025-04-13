Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 43,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 16,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,552.70. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,645.88. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.67.

JNJ opened at $151.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.21. The firm has a market cap of $365.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

