The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Barr E S & Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Barr E S & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 798,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 3.5% of Barr E S & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $59,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 116,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 17,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.14.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Redburn Partners reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,123.76. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 513,081 shares of company stock valued at $41,903,066 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.