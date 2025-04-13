Best Industrial Stocks To Follow Now – April 12th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Texas Instruments are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies engaged in the production, manufacturing, and distribution of capital goods used in various sectors such as aerospace, automotive, industrial machinery, and construction. Their performance is often influenced by economic cycles, with these stocks typically doing well during periods of economic expansion when industrial activities and investments are robust. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.96. 128,603,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,877,966. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $9.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.94. The stock had a trading volume of 33,932,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,350,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $855.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.52 and its 200 day moving average is $195.99. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $9.00 on Friday, hitting $147.60. 21,101,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,075,826. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.36. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

