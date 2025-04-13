3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,212,244,000 after buying an additional 1,006,272 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,175,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,695,454,000 after buying an additional 4,669,069 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,101,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,279,813,000 after buying an additional 2,270,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,709,601 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,227,591,000 after acquiring an additional 838,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.90.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $33.72 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.56.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

