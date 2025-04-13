TME Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TME Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of TME Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $360.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.