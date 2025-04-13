Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,324 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,467,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after buying an additional 7,137,512 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,057,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 670.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,809,000 after buying an additional 5,753,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,072,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.97.

UBER opened at $72.26 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

