Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMTV opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.17.

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 20.29%.

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

