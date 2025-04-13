Keystone Financial Group Buys New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 64,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,010,000 after buying an additional 311,671 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after buying an additional 154,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,288,912,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,117,000 after acquiring an additional 901,037 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $161.83 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.00 and a 200 day moving average of $173.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

