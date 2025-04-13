Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,392 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

VWO opened at $43.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

