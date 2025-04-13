Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.2% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,365,658,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,026,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,031,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,286,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,865,000 after buying an additional 1,150,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,374,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,567,000 after buying an additional 1,105,679 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average is $70.87.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.66.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

