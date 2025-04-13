Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $220.11 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.25 and its 200-day moving average is $254.37. The stock has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

