Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 41 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Carson Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 39.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 3,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 35.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,205.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after buying an additional 35,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $268.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.53 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.63.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 41.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Walter L. Nelson sold 589 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $181,706.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $221,811.50. The trade was a 45.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurt Lefevere sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.17, for a total transaction of $474,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $462,240.54. This represents a 50.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,842,604 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

