Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 75 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,857,662,000 after buying an additional 349,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,383,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,901,000 after purchasing an additional 157,559 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,823,000 after purchasing an additional 402,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,367,267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,146,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,551,000 after purchasing an additional 127,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $350.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.29. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The firm has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

