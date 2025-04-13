Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 164 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 36.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

STZ opened at $185.63 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.46 and a 1 year high of $270.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -792.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

