Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,738 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 4.6% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $289,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2,219.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,019.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,182,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,238,966,000 after buying an additional 6,540,800 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 928.6% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 793.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 900.9% during the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 15,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.68.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $181.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.99. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.47 billion, a PE ratio of 148.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

