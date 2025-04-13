Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,303,000. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 81,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,915,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,292.32. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. The trade was a 15.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $618.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.96.

Mastercard Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $509.66 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $582.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $542.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

