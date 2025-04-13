Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 7,365 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $1,514,000. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 93,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Barclays lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.33 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

