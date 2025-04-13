Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 3,130 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $1,932,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 56,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 261,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,582,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Foskett sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $305,322.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,961. This represents a 14.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jonathan S. Lehberger sold 2,324 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.30, for a total value of $704,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,007.90. This trade represents a 43.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,364 shares of company stock worth $1,613,094. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $299.54 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.27 and a 12-month high of $322.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.30.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

